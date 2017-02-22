Clipper sailing rescheduled after Portsmouth bomb delay

CONDOR’S Commodore Clipper service has been delayed by more than two hours after Royal Navy bomb disposal experts were called in to deal with an unexploded bomb in Portsmouth Harbour.

The German SC250 was found by a dredger in the early hours of this morning.

The harbour was closed while the device was dealt with.

While it has reopened, the Clipper was delayed in docking until about 9am. This has pushed back the return sailing to the Channel Islands to 11.15am.

She will arrive in Guernsey at 6.15pm before leaving for Jersey at 7.35pm