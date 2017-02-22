Mora manager fined £4k for employment offences

MORA’S manager has been fined £4,000 for employing staff without right to work or housing licence documents.

Andre Daniel De Sa Moreira, 39, whose address was not read, admitted eight counts in the Magistrate’s Court – four of employing people without right to work documents and four for permitting people to live in premises without housing licences.

Defence advocate Samuel Steel said his client had been trying to test out restaurant staff before getting the documents. However, Moreira now realised he had not behaved correctly.

The court heard how Moreira had responsibility for ensuring staff at the Town restaurant complied with housing laws.

In 2015, Housing Control staff became concerned that the correct procedures were not being followed and sent warning letters to Moreira about four different members of staff. Later in the year, late applications were submitted for a number of staff.

Further warnings were issued at the start of 2016 and meetings were held with housing staff.

The problems continued and Moreira was warned an investigation could start.

Then in April a man was employed at the restaurant, but the correct documents were not applied for until three-and-a-half months later. Another man was employed in April, but his documents were not applied for until September.

A man and a woman were employed from July, but their document applications were not submitted until six weeks later.

An investigation was launched and Moreira accepted that all four staff were employed by the restaurant and that he had responsibility for ensuring the right documents were in place.

Moreira has no previous criminal convictions.

Advocate Steel said his client had wanted to ensure he was taking on the right staff before sorting out documents.

‘He felt it was important to have a trial period,’ he said.

‘He has been stung in the past.’

However, Advocate Steel said Moreira accepted this was not how the system worked.

He highlighted that Moreira had always backdated the applications to when the staff started work, so he was not trying to lengthen short-term licences.

‘He did not want to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes,’ Advocate Steel said.

He added that Moreira had not appreciated the importance of the warning letters.

Judge Graeme McKerrell said housing laws were vital for controlling the island’s population, so they had to be scrupulously adhered to. He added that Moreira had been given fair warning about the correct procedures.

Moreira was fined £500 for each of the eight charges.

Judge McKerrell said the fines would have been substantially higher if Moreira had tried to mislead housing staff.