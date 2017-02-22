Police investigating lorry incident

A QUANTITY of wood fell off a Norman Piette lorry yesterday as it was driving around Salerie Corner just after 8.45am.

The vehicle had just rounded the corner heading towards Town when it appeared that the load shifted and fell, landing on a section of the earth border and the cycle and foot paths.

The lorry pulled in a little further along the road and there was no long-term disruption to traffic.

A single police officer attended the incident and was on the scene until 9.50am.

Additional company staff attended to help clear timber from the pathways.

A spokesman for Guernsey Police said that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated. ‘CCTV has been reviewed and the driver spoken to. Enquiries are ongoing.’

Nobody from Norman Piette was available for comment yesterday.