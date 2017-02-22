facebook icon twitter icon
Portsmouth bomb delays Clipper

A BOMB in Portsmouth Harbour has led to its closure and a delay for the arrival of the Commodore Clipper from the islands.

Commodore Clipper holding off Portsmouth in November 20176, the last time there was a bomb incident in the port. Picture by Zoe Grisedale

The ship  is off Bembridge, in the Isle of Wight.

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts are dealing with the ordnance.

Hampshire Police say the incident affects Portsmouth Harbour train and coach stations as well and has advised people living in the area and on Spice Island to stay indoors, open windows and move away from outer walls

