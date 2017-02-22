Portsmouth bomb delays Clipper

A BOMB in Portsmouth Harbour has led to its closure and a delay for the arrival of the Commodore Clipper from the islands.

The ship is off Bembridge, in the Isle of Wight.

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts are dealing with the ordnance.

Hampshire Police say the incident affects Portsmouth Harbour train and coach stations as well and has advised people living in the area and on Spice Island to stay indoors, open windows and move away from outer walls