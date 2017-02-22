Rare stamps and coins worth over £1m. to be exhibited

RARE stamps and coins worth more than £1m. are coming to Guernsey this week.

Stanley Gibbons is bringing the selection over and the exhibits include an error stamp, of which the only other known example is owned by the Queen. Originally priced at 13p, it is now catalogued at £135,000.

There is also a rare Penny Black, the world’s first stamp, and a block of 2d (two-penny) Blues priced at almost £1 million.

In addition, Stanley Gibbons is exhibiting a selection of rare gold coins.

These include the largest gold coin ever struck in England, the Charles I ‘Triple Unite’, a coin from Cromwell’s ‘Commonwealth’, and an Alexander the Great coin from 330BC.

Stanley Gibbons Investment managing director Keith Heddle said: ‘Heritage and long-term value are increasingly a big attraction of stamps, some sophisticated investors consider them not just beautiful objects to collect, but potentially assets that could be an attractive investment in every sense of the word. The error stamp began life in 1976 at 13p but due to a freak printing error and its rarity, it is now priced at £135,000.

‘Tangible, heritage assets, that enable you to own a piece of history, to hold and enjoy, are starting to pique the interest of investors from all over the world. Uncorrelated to mainstream markets, they can provide portfolio diversification as well as pride of ownership.’

Stanley Gibbons is also bringing over a Chinese rarity that almost had its designer executed.

Mr Heddle will be on hand to tell the full story of these collectibles at the luxury asset evening on Thursday.

For more details of the event, or to be put on the guest list, contact Charlotte on 708272 or email chorsepool@stanleygibbons.com.