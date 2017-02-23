Break in at Halfway Dental Practice

Police are investigating a break in at the Halfway Dental Practice.

A number of items were taken from the Vale Road premises overnight, including computer equipment and several iPads.

The individual or individuals gained entry at some point between 6pm on Wednesday and 7am this morning.

Anyone who was in the area, and may have seen anything suspicious, should contact DC 155 Thomas Lowe on 725111, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.