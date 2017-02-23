Dedicated small car parking at Salerie

SMALL car parking spaces are being introduced at Salerie car park.

Seventeen spaces will be designated for cars no more than 3.7m in length and 2.1m in width - the same size as the ones on North Beach.

The spaces will be 10 hours in duration.

A spokesperson from Traffic and Highways Services said: ‘We are pleased to have been able to introduce this initiative which further increases the number of small car parking spaces available in St Peter Port.

‘Once these re-designated spaces are in place it will mean that there is small car parking provision on all of the Piers, with the exception of Castle Emplacement, and in other areas such as along Candie Road and Cornet Street where road width is an issue.’

Detailed information on the small parking scheme can be found on the gov.gg website.

‘Due to the success of existing initiatives, which appear to be extremely well used, the Service is keen to hear from motorists who may have ideas on other areas that may be considered appropriate for future designated small car parking.’

Anyone wishing to discuss small car parking initiatives can get in touch with Traffic and Highway Services on 243400.

All parking spaces along the northern wall of Salerie car park will be suspended from 5am on Friday 24 February until 7am on Monday 27 February for painting of the spaces.