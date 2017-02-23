GSPCA keen for online dog tax payment

USING Guernsey’s dog tax system to create a centralised database of the island’s canines would benefit pets and their owners, GSPCA manager Steve Byrne has said.

All dog owners are obliged to pay £10 per dog to their parish each January.

But it is estimated that only half of the island’s 10,000 dogs are taxed.

The animal shelter often has to deal with lost dogs and Mr Byrne said any method to get canines back to their owners as soon as possible would be welcomed.

‘In the modern age, it would be lovely if we looked at having a centralised, online registry,’ he said.

‘It is simply better if we can identify owners quickly.’

The GSPCA has to cope with about 200 lost dogs a year.

While most dogs are quickly reunited with their owners, Mr Byrne said time was often of the essence, especially if they needed veterinary care.

That is because if the vets do not have the dogs’ records, they will not know about any pre-existing conditions or allergies.

So if the dog needs emergency care, the animal could be put at risk.

Ideally, all dogs would be microchipped – which costs £4.99 per dog – but that is not mandatory, while dog taxing is.

The GSPCA carried out an anonymous survey, which included questions about dog tax, which backed up the States comments that only half of dogs in the island are taxed.

Mr Byrne said the time involved in paying the tax was likely to be a factor, as dog owners needed to go to the parish office and pay the fee.

He was keen to see an online payment system set up, which could be done through the States website.

‘It would not take much, with the States and parishes working together,’ he said.

‘With modern technology, we all pay for things on our phones and online.

‘We could introduce that sort of thing to make things easier.’