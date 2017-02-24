Alderney will sit in on P&R meetings

ALDERNEY is to forge a deeper relationship with the States of Guernsey by sending members to sit in on Policy & Resources meetings.

The States of Guernsey’s senior committee made the offer to let Alderney States members with relevant areas of responsibility attend the meetings, and Alderney’s Policy and Finance Committee voted to accept it.

They will also have access to P&R papers on request.

The States of Alderney has made a reciprocal offer to P&R.

Those attending will not be permitted to speak or vote, but can follow up issues involving Alderney quickly afterwards, instead of only when proposals are put to the States of Deliberation.

‘It will hopefully mean we have a better awareness of what each other is doing and lead to much greater understanding between the two governments,’ said P&F chairman James Dent.