Campaign promotes accessible activities

A NEW campaign to promote the local sport and leisure activities disabled islanders can take part in is being launched.

The #AccessibleActivities campaign is hoped to increase participation, raise physical and mental wellbeing and encourage other clubs to become more accessible.

Activities registered so far include, seated yoga, paragliding, judo, wheel-chair dancing, as well as the more traditional sports such as football, swimming and walking.

The campaign is being led by ‘We All Matter Eh!’ (Wame) – a group of islanders, their families and carers, who share their stories of living with disability in Guernsey.

It is the members’ voice of the Guernsey Disability Alliance.

GDA executive director Karen Blanchford said: ‘We want to help remove the barriers that exist for disabled islanders who wish to take a full and active part in society.

‘In this campaign we focus on sport and leisure activities, to increase access and choice, to raise awareness, acceptance and increase participation.’

In the week leading up to

Disabled Access Day – from 10 to 12 March – Wame will be showcasing a number of projects, including

the campaign.

It is calling on more local clubs to come forward so they can be added to the directory of accessible clubs.

So far, more than 20 clubs are listed.

The campaign has three main objectives:

Raise awareness of all the opportunities available to islanders with disabilities

Increase participation in sports, clubs and activities

Empower clubs to be more accessible i.e. physical access, customer service, information and communication by helping them to make reasonable adjustments that could increase participation

For more information visit www.matter.gg/accessible-sports