Residents’ sea management views sought

ALDERNEY residents are being quizzed as to what they think the priorities should be for the management of Alderney’s territorial seas.

The Alderney Marine Forum has mail-dropped every property with a form containing questions on how they use and regard the sea.

The information will be used in plans to manage Alderney’s sea environment for the next 10-15 years.

The questionnaire asks residents to pick three key priorities for sea management including jobs and employment, growth of renewable energy, improved tourism opportunities, environmental protection and marine transport links.

Forum chairman David McAllistair, said: ‘Our purpose is firstly to provide a platform for organisations involved in using and managing the sea around Alderney to better coordinate their actions for mutual benefit and secondly to develop a marine management plan to ensure the balanced use of Alderney’s marine waters to support the island’s economy, people and environment.’