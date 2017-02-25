Church puts its coat on

A MAJOR project to install thousands of pieces of scaffolding on Torteval Church to allow for essential repairs is now under way.

Scaffolders have been on site for two weeks already, and expect to take another six weeks to get all the scaffolding in place.

Andy Prince, from Access Ltd, said it was a big job, with some challenges.

‘It’s just the height and the wind,’ he said.

‘We had to prepare a design before we started. It was quite technical and the spire is delicate.’

There will be 19 platforms on the scaffold, reaching about 40 metres- high.

A crane is having to be used for some stages to get the equipment high enough.

The workers are currently working on putting up the sixth platform.

Fortunately this week’s fog has not delayed the process.

However, if visibility goes down during the later stages of the work, it could cause problems.

Ladders will be installed to reach the different platforms.

However, there will not be covers on the entire structure.

‘If there was a full covering, it would be like a sail,’ Mr Prince said.

The framework of the scaffolding will allow major repair work to take place on the parish church this summer.

The 200-year-old building has been suffering from decades of damp, which has washed the lime mortar out of the walls, leaving behind voids.

There are also large cracks visible on the structure.