Deputy seeking compromise over fishing gear in bays

CREATING a compromise for surfers and fishermen while reducing the risk created by static fishing gear is the aim of one deputy.

Neil Inder is putting together a document for the Committee for Economic Development and hopes changes will go ahead.

He was contacted by the Guernsey Surf School about static fishing gear – mono-filament nets or possibly nylon trots – found laid around the island’s surfing spots.

It follows a recent incident when a set of some gear was either laid or drifted into the Vazon reef.

‘As the legislation currently stands, there is no netting in the bays between April and October which reflects the general consensus that people use the water between spring and October. Gone are the days when beach use stopped at the end of September.

‘All through the year people are using the island’s beaches as their hobby area and it’s for all of us to share,’ Deputy Inder said.

‘Having been contacted by the surf club I’ve had some discussions with a couple of the commercial fishermen on the issue.

'Their suggestion, and it was only a suggestion, was that limiting the setting of nets in identified areas to the hours between dusk and dawn might be a solution.

'Legitimate commercial fishermen don’t lose their fishing grounds, beach users aren’t at risk.’

Parts of Vazon, Portinfer and possibly the east of L’Ancresse were the spots highlighted.

Deputy Inder said these incidents were sporadic.

Deputy Inder He has met with an officer from Economic Development, whose mandate included Sea Fisheries.

He emphasised this was not a ban on fishing.

‘The sport and industry has to co-exist,’ Deputy Inder said.

However, he also highlighted the scale of the risk this gear could cause.

‘When it goes wrong, it will go badly wrong.’

He also met with Guernsey Fishermen’s Association president Deputy Barry Paint to get his thoughts.

‘Fishermen could put their nets out roughly around sunset to be left to work overnight, when the surfers would not be out, then could be collected at roughly sunrise.

‘I don’t want to see fishermen lose their livelihood,’ Deputy Paint said.

‘There has to be flexibility. The last thing I want is anyone injured or killed.’

If put in place, it is hoped the restrictions would run from October to April.

The Guernsey Surf Club posted on its Facebook page that it ‘would like to publicly thank Deputy Inder for the time that he has put into this issue so far, and, fingers-crossed, with enough pressure from everyone, Guernsey Sea Fisheries will agree that static net fishing should not be happening in busy beach areas where people’s lives can easily be put at risk.’

Deputy Inder hopes that, if the suggestion goes ahead successfully, it could be in place for October.