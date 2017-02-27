Change needed to tackle hospital falls

SYSTEMIC changes need to be made to reduce the risk of patients falling at the hospital, Health has said after it revealed more than half of serious incidents reported last year involved falls.

A total of 19 serious incidents, referred to as SIs, were reported and investigated last year.

A serious incident is defined as an event in health and social care where the potential for learning was so great, or the consequences to the service users, families, carers and staff, or Health & Social Care and organisations commissioned to provide services were so significant, they warranted using additional resources to investigate and ‘provide a comprehensive response’.

‘While it would be inappropriate to give details of what these incidents involve due to the possibility that this could identify an individual, HSC can say that 56% of the SIs reported were attributable to falls,’ said a spokesperson.

‘As a direct result of the serious incident investigation process, HSC has identified this as an area where learning should be shared and systemic changes made to reduce the risk of falls in all areas of our services.

‘The chief nurse set up a staff working group during 2016 in order to do this.

‘All SIs are investigated and reviewed. All learning points, actions and recommendations are used to update processes and procedures to minimise the risk of a similar SI occurring again.’

An example of a serious incident would be a pressure ulcer or a fall to fracture. But Health said these incidents were not limited to events that affected an individual service user, they could also include failures in data security or information governance-related issues.

In relation to falls, hospital director Jan Coleman said wards had introduced pressure mattresses, which would alarm nurses if a patient had got out of bed when they should not have. If a person was ‘prone’ to having falls, nurses would be told and a red sticker would be placed on the window of their room.

Falls are also reported on public ward whiteboards.

‘We always look at what we can do better, we are always trying to prevent it.’

She added that the criteria for serious incidents was a lot lower now than it had been previously.

Reporting of SIs also changed last year following the appointment of the chief nurse.

H & SC said records of SIs and falls were kept before this date but it would be inappropriate to compare them to the 2016 figures.

The committee’s system of reporting and learning from SIs was in line with national best practice, it added.

‘Having a good reporting model is essential to providing excellent modern healthcare,’ said the spokesperson.

H & SC also logs the number of clinical incidents, which is an unintended or unexpected event, which caused, or had the potential to cause, harm for one or more patients.

In its annual report, the Medical Specialist Group said it relayed all clinical incidents through the H & SC reporting system.

A total of 647 incidents were reported in 2016, which its consultants either witnessed or were involved in, a decrease of 26% on the figure of 878 in 2015.

MSG said it was important to recognise that, although reported, clinical incidents were not necessarily indicators of poor clinical performance and a proportion of these events would have been unavoidable, as they arose from the complex presentation of seriously ill patients.

H & SC and MSG regularly meet to discuss any incidents of a serious nature.