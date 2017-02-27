Flood warning issued by Guernsey Met

Perelle Coast Road will close early tomorrow morning after a flood warning was issued by Guernsey Met Office.

A high tide of 9.6m at 7.45am will combine with westerly winds of force six to eight.

Guernsey Met has also put a tide warning in place for tonight when the tide reaches 9.3m at 7.28pm. The wind will be south west to west at force six to eight.

A tide warning means that waves are expected to break over sea walls with water and debris affecting the coast roads.

A flood warning are the next category up and happen on average once a year.

It means flooding is expected in low lying coastal areas. Conditions are likely to be hazardous.

Perelle will shut from 3am.

Diversions will be via Vazon, Gele Road, Rue Du Dos D’ane, Grande Rue, Route des Felconte and L’eree in both directions.