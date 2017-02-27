More fined, but police see positive signs over drivers using mobiles

CREATING a culture where mobile phone use while driving is regarded as ‘socially unacceptable’ is vital to keeping the rate of offence low, the roads policing sergeant has said.

The number of fixed penalty notices issued for the offence increased from 45 in 2015 to 59 in 2016.

However around seven times the Guernsey number of fixed fines – 394 – were handed out to motorists in Jersey last year.

Roads policing sergeant Tom Marshall said maintaining an active policing presence was important in deterring the crime.

‘There has been a slight rise in the number of fixed penalty notices issued for holding a mobile phone while driving,’ he said. ‘In total 59 fixed penalty notices were issued in 2016, compared to 45 in 2015.

Each fixed penalty fine was for £100. Additionally, 15 drivers were reported to court for the offence in 2015 – figures for 2016 will be included in the Law Enforcement Annual Report when published shortly.

‘Success can be measured not only in terms of the number of offenders caught, but also by way of the changing trends in driving behaviour and there have been positive signs in that regard in recent years.

‘The dangers of using a mobile phone while driving have become well established and, in much the same way as drink-driving, it has become relatively unacceptable socially. This, along with a visible roads policing presence, is an important factor in tackling the prevalence of the offence.’

Sergeant Marshall said the dangers of phone use behind the wheel could sometimes be underestimated, but that awareness of the risks had increased in recent years.

‘Holding a mobile phone while driving significantly increases the chances of being involved in a collision and officers are likely to take action against anyone caught doing so, regardless of whether the phone is being used or not,’ he said.

‘Anyone found holding a mobile phone while driving can be dealt with either via the issuing of a fixed penalty notice or by reporting the driver to court if appropriate to the circumstances.

‘It is therefore important that driver awareness on this issue is regularly increased. From a road safety perspective, using a mobile phone while driving puts the driver and other road users also. It is impossible for a driver to fully concentrate on the road while they are using their mobile phone.’

In all, more than 800 people have been handed fixed penalty notices across the Channel Islands since the start of 2015.

In March, the standard punishment in the UK for the offence is set to double to six points on a driving licence and a £200 pound fine.