‘A shame, but trees had to go’ - St Peter Port residents

SAFETY must be a priority, St Peter Port residents have said, despite being saddened to see giant trees cut down from land next to the Odeon car park.

Over the past week, work to fell a dozen Monterey pines – some 90ft tall – got under way.

The trees on the eastern side of the Odeon car park were around 80 years old and concerns were raised about large boughs possibly falling, due to their age and the effects of storm Angus last year, and causing damage or injury.

Their removal has opened up some scenic views over Herm for some residents.

However, others were sad to see them go, including Sheila Innes, who has lived in the area for the past 18 years.

‘I think it is very sad, they were part of the skyline when you landed in St Peter Port by sea,’ the 80-year-old retired shop owner said.

‘I loved those trees, but I understand the concerns over safety.’

Retired accountant John Palin, 82, agreed.

‘I think it is a shame to see them go, but with the storms, I understand why they have had to go.

‘They said they will be planting some more, so that’s good.’

A resident, who wished to remain anonymous, has lived near the Odeon for 25 years.

Their partner had contacted the constables, who assured them more trees would be planted.

‘It is a shame, because there are not many green areas in Town, but as long as they replant some trees.’

The trees are known to drop their large boughs as they get older. The matter came to a head in November last year after Storm Angus left them in a worse state.

Arborcraft carried out the work, which involved a crane, to reach the upper branches.

The boughs were chipped and some will be used in the garden off Brock Road.

The team have also been tackling the trunks of the trees, some of which will be logged.