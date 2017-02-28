Beach autocross race ends with spectacular rollover
LUCKY racer Nathan Bishop grabbed everyone’s attention with this spectacular rollover and with his helmeted head sticking out of the driver’s seat window, he got an unusual view of himself. To everyone’s relief, he was not seriously hurt at the autocross meeting at Chouet. Click picture to see the action. Full story in tomorrow's Guernsey Press Sport. Photos by Tessa Le Gallez.
