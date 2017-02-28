Major emergency exercise planned

PLANS for dealing with a major emergency at sea will be tested next week.

Senior staff from the harbour, Home Affairs, Guernsey Police, Health & Social Care, Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service, and St John Emergency Ambulance Service will attend at various points during the four-day exercise in Jersey, which takes place between 6th and 10th March.

The scenario is based around a collision between a high speed ferry and a cruise ship.

‘Notionally this collision will result in a fire aboard the high speed ferry, with the requirement to evacuate the cruise ship,’ said Deputy Gavin St Pier, who chairs the civil contingencies authority.

‘It will test all the levels of command and control that would be associated with an incident of this magnitude, from the operational response of Jersey’s emergency services, other government organisations and responders, all the way to political liaison with United Kingdom and French governments. It will also give Jersey the chance to test their procedure for requesting assistance from the UK military, as well as testing Guernsey’s mutual assistance agreements with them.’