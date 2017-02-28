Prisoners’ work enhances tourist spot

IT IS HOPED new picnic benches and planters hand-crafted by prisoners will draw in more visitors at one of Guernsey’s most iconic tourist spots.

Martyn Guille Silversmiths, near the Little Chapel, approached Les Nicolles Prison when benches the proprietor made five years ago started to rot.

It took just one inmate around two months to construct the five table benches. Another prisoner worked on the planters.

Prison officer Dolly Gray said projects like this were great at giving inmates a chance to learn new skills.

‘We have got a working prison ethos and this fits in with that perfectly.

‘Sometimes people have this perception of prisoners in their cells watching television, but in reality that’s not the case.

‘Here they are learning new skills and can inpart those skills onto new prisoners.’

The work is done in conjunction with prison charity Creative Learning in Prison.

Launched in 2013, the charity is a multi-faceted project involving art, writing, poetry, design and publishing for prisoners who do not necessarily want to pursue academic qualifications while serving sentences.

Martyn Guille, who has been a silversmith for the past 35 years, was delighted with the results.

The upgrade coincides with renovation work on the Little Chapel.

In recent years, with growing numbers of cruise ship visitors, he has actively been working to try to make the area as visitor-friendly as possible.

‘The cruise ship market is very important to us, because tourism is not that great any more, and I would find it very difficult to survive without the cruise ships.

‘Contrary to what some retailers might say, they do spend a lot of money,’ he said.

To be more welcoming, Mr Guille writes the names of cruise ships visiting on a chalk board in his shop.

He also accepts dollars and euros.

New benches are the latest move to attract more people to the area and Mr Guille hoped they would be used by locals just as much as tourists.