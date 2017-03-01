A flipping flavoursome fundraiser

THE Town Church was yesterday filled with the aroma of pancakes, as the Guernsey Cheshire Home fundraiser took place and provided the public with the tasty treats.

For the seventh year, pancakes were flipped and sold to the public to raise money for the home.

Chefs from the home, The Old Government House Hotel, Auberge and St Pierre Park Hotel, made a variety of pancakes the savoury crepes with a selection of fillings on offer.

These included the traditional lemon and sugar, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and sauces, plus, for the first time, a savoury option.

Guernsey Cheshire Home activities manager Nikki Stephens said money raised would go towards residents’ outings.

Some residents also came along to the church for the event.

Homemade cakes, as well as tea and coffee were available for those customers who went to the fundraiser and there was also a raffle.

Lt-Governor Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder and Lady Corder helped the chefs make a few pancakes.