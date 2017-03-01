facebook icon twitter icon
Alderney’s chief executive resigns

ALDERNEY’S top civil servant has announced his departure.

Chief Executive Victor Brownlees tendered his resignation to the President of the States of Alderney yesterday morning.

The father-of-one cited ‘family reasons’ and he will now serve out a three months notice period.

Northern Island-born Mr Brownlees joined in October 2014 and had signed a five year contract.

He came to Alderney after a job as Chief Executive of Telford and Wrekin Council. He was brought in by the States of Alderney after a head hunt by a London recruitment firm.

In a statement, Stuart Trought, President of the States of Alderney, said: ‘I would like to thank him for his hard work on behalf of the people and States of Alderney, and I am sure you will join with me in wishing him and his family well for the future.'

