Alderney’s chief executive resigns

ALDERNEY’S top civil servant has announced his departure.

Chief Executive Victor Brownlees tendered his resignation to the President of the States of Alderney yesterday morning.

The father-of-one cited ‘family reasons’ and he will now serve out a three months notice period.

Northern Island-born Mr Brownlees joined in October 2014 and had signed a five year contract.

He came to Alderney after a job as Chief Executive of Telford and Wrekin Council. He was brought in by the States of Alderney after a head hunt by a London recruitment firm.

In a statement, Stuart Trought, President of the States of Alderney, said: ‘I would like to thank him for his hard work on behalf of the people and States of Alderney, and I am sure you will join with me in wishing him and his family well for the future.'