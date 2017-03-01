Bad weather is set to return after storms batter west coast

STATES Works was kept busy clearing up after spectacular waves left debris strewn the west coast.

Winds at the airport hit 55mph on Monday night, while the island continued to be hit by sporadic bad weather yesterday.

The west coast saw a high tide of 9.6m. and waves combining to flood various areas between Cobo and the Imperial Hotel, and the Perelle Coast Road, which was closed until 2.20pm yesterday.

States Works’ senior manager Ian Rouget said over the course of Monday night and Tuesday morning there was ‘a fair bit of debris on the west coast’.

‘It is not as bad as previous years but we have got a JCB out to clear the drains,’ he said.

‘As far as I know it has only been the coast that was affected, we were quite fortunate that there were no calls inland.’