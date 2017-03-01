CGi calls for population management law rethink

POLITICIANS are being urged to delay or change the new Population Management Law amid fears that it will lead to an outflow of skilled, seasonal workers, from the island.

The Confederation of Guernsey Industry is the latest organisation to voice serious concerns about the ‘irreversible damage’ the new legislation will have locally when it comes into force in spring.

In a letter written to all deputies, new CGi chairman Clive McMinn, has called on them to reconsider the decision to restrict staff from outside the island to a maximum stay of five years.

‘In our discussions with member firms, it is clear that in many sectors of industry employers are greatly concerned the consequences this law will have on the recruitment and retention of employees on short-term licences.

'Many businesses have established a stable workforce of staff whose repeated returns over many years have enabled them to become skilled and valued workers.

'Recruitment from other jurisdictions is becoming increasingly difficult and it is important we do not prevent the continued return of those who have been coming here to work and make a positive contribution to the economy.’

Mr McMinn said there were particular sectors that could be hit particularly hard: ‘Businesses that employ care-home staff, HGV drivers, the hospitality and tourist industry and horticulture for example, rely on a workforce that now faces an uncertain future to the detriment of our economy at a time when Guernsey is facing considerable economic challenges.