Dutchman accused of killing Sarah Groves to represent himself

The family of Sarah Groves who was killed almost four years ago have said Indian authorities should be ‘ashamed of themselves’ over long-running legal delays in the case.

As the accused Richard de Wit, pictured with security guards, appeared in court for the 89th court hearing today, he submitted a letter confirming he does not want a lawyer appointed for him and that he wishes to defend himself.

Sarah's parents Vic and Kate Groves said the judge has refused to call witnesses until legal representation was in place for de Wit, who denies murder.

But now the Dutchman will represent himself, two prosecution witnesses, both police officers who attended the crime scene, have been summoned to the next hearing.

The next court case has been set for 16 March.