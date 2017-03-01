Island to start sending its glass to UK to be crushed

GLASS recycling will be exported to the UK in the future as the States’ existing glass crusher nears the end of its lifespan.

In recent years glass has been crushed and recycled on-island as an aggregate substitute.

However, with a decline in local construction, waste senior manager Sarah Robinson said the demand had fallen, with a surplus of glass building up at Longue Hougue.

‘Since 2011, all glass collected through local bring banks has been crushed at Fontaine Vinery to be reused on-island as an aggregate substitute,’ she said.

‘A number of companies have taken this material, for a variety of different applications, and up until 2014 we were supplying nearly 2,000 tonnes a year to the local construction industry.

‘However, since then, the general downturn in construction activity has seen demand fall to around 1,000 tonnes a year.

‘As a result, we currently have a stockpile at Longue Hougue.

‘It is available if any local companies require some and it is planned to use any remaining material in the proposed development of the new waste management facilities.’