New population regime ‘should not be delayed’

DELAYING the new population regime would have far-reaching consequences, Home Affairs president Mary Lowe has warned.

It follows the Confederation of Guernsey Industry writing to all deputies calling for a rethink as it warned of an outflow of skilled, seasonal workers from the island.

The CGi is particular concerned about the new regime restricting some staff from outside the island to a maximum stay of five years.

‘Very many businesses and members of our community in Guernsey have engaged with the consultations processes … and have made plans and adjustments in preparation for the upcoming changes,’ said Deputy Lowe in a letter to the CGi.

‘In the event that a decision to delay was contemplated at this very late stage, I am sure the implications of such a move would be more far-reaching and have wider consequences than those to which your email refers.’

There had been more than six years of consultation and refinement of the proposals, she said.

‘It is of course also very relevant to have in mind that the new system needs to work for the community as a whole, and although the Law itself provides a mechanism that offers considerable flexibility, its primary focus is to assist the States to deliver its stated population objective, and high level population policies, as these change over time,’ said Deputy Lowe.

‘As part of this, and given the current strategic focus of the States, the policies underpinning the new system have to focus on ensuring that the size and make-up of our working population is consistent with achieving the States’ strategic economic, social and environmental objectives, whilst at the same time striving to keep Guernsey’s long-term population to the lowest level possible to achieve those objectives.

‘Where there is evidence to suggest that long-term continuity is needed in posts that would otherwise be expected to operate with staff rotation, and where that continuity is needed to assist the States to achieve its objectives, then the new system has sufficient built-in flexibility to provide longer permits.’

She added: ‘We want to work with, not against, businesses to make the new system a success, and if a business is genuinely going to find itself in a position where its core operations are at risk as a result of these transitional arrangements, we want to assist and support them, and there is sufficient flexibility built into the new system to enable us to do that.’