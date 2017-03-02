Conduct complaints against Deputies Lowe, Trott and Le Pelley dismissed

CODE of conduct complaints against Deputies Mary Lowe, Lyndon Trott and Paul Le Pelley have been dismissed.

Just two days after being confirmed as the new president of the panel considering the complaints, Judy Beaugeard has said she is not satisfied that there is prima facie evidence to support them.

Under the rules, this means she can dismiss them without taking statements from those involved.

The Policy & Resources committee also dropped its earlier investigation which was sparked by what was said to and about Deputy Marc Leadbeater around the time of his resignation from Education, Sport & Culture.