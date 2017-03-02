VIDEO Diesel-powered skateboard

DIESEL might not quite have the skills of the likes of Tony Hawk, but his love of skateboarding has still been turning heads.

The boxer dog has enjoyed the unusual hobby for an animal for most of his life – he will be five in March.

He has been playing with skateboards since he was nine months old, and now he does not leave the house without one.

The hobby began when his owner Manny Butcher, a chauffeur, took Diesel recycling with him.

‘I used to go down to the recycling, and we were over by where people recycle cloths and the like, and a skateboard rolled out into the open – it all started then, all by accident,’ he said.

‘There used to be quite a few skateboards there – now he has a few.’

Diesel has one smaller, easy to carry, board which he takes with him out and about, and he also has two larger boards for use at home in Mr Butcher’s garden.