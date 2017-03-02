First stage of Education move begins

CAREERS Guernsey and the Student Finance team from Education Services have moved out of its Grange Road premises.

Their new home will be in the former Business School premises on the Route des Coutanchez campus of the College of Further Education.

The move forms part of the rationalisation of States properties and marks the first stage of Education Services moving out of Grange Road premises.

The Student Finance team administers the means-tested grant system for higher education students and being co-located both with Careers Guernsey and the College of Further Education have advantages, Education said.

The new contact details are:

Careers Guernsey: 706565, email careersguernsey@gov.gg, address Route des Coutanchez, St Peter Port, GY1 2TT

Student Finance: 706560, email studentfinance@gov.gg, address Route des Coutanchez, St Peter Port, GY1 2TT