Former Health director struck-off after baby deaths

GUERNSEY’S former director of Health and Social Care Services has been struck-off following the deaths of two babies on Loveridge Ward.

Jacqueline Gallienne admitted misconduct when she faced a Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing, which followed investigations into the death of a baby – known as baby A - in January 2014.

The investigation uncovered the death of a second baby (baby B) in 2012, which was said to not have been properly investigated.

In its decision notice, the NMC panel said as there had not been a full investigation in to the death of Baby B, it was ‘likely that opportunities to remedy the deficiencies in care on Loveridge ward were missed’.

Mrs Gallienne accepted she failed to ensure an adequate standard of care was delivered by midwives to patients at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, failed to ensure an adequate standard of governance and/or risk management systems were in place and failed to ensure that there was safe and effective delivery of maternity based services.

She has been struck-off the register and an interim suspension order of 18 month has been imposed to cover any appeal period.