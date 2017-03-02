Occupation carvings found in family loft to be auctioned

A SET of wooden boxes and ornaments handcrafted and carved by a German soldier are set to go up for auction this month.

They were discovered by a local family in their loft and the family suspect one of their parents was given them by someone who was friends with a few Germans during the Occupation.

The family, who wish to remain anonymous, said it was shocked that the collection was in their loft and could not believe the quality of the work done by a soldier 70 years ago. They have kept them under their stairs until now.

The collection is now in the hands of Martel Maides Auctions after the family mentioned it to one of the team when they were selling something else and were encouraged to bring it in.

Justin Gibney, a fine art valuer and cataloguer for MMA, said it was unusual to come across such carvings and to find a collection is ‘really quite exciting’.

‘Any items from the Occupation are very collectable, in particular banknotes, ID cards, Red Cross letters, etc – all items which we see on a regular basis through auction,’ he said.

‘Carvings like this, however, are not so common.

‘We have a large number of collectors both locally and worldwide so we are confident that these items will be much sought after and expect some serious bidding.’