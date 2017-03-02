Surfers could net a swift response

REVISED controls on limiting the setting of fishing nets for safety reasons could be put in place ‘relatively quickly’ following a consultation period, if the Committee for Economic Development agrees.

Vale deputy Neil Inder is putting together a report for the committee after being contacted by the Guernsey Surf School about static fishing gear – mono-filament nets or nylon trots – being left near surfing spots.

It follows a recent incident when some gear was either laid or drifted into the Vazon reef, raising fears that swimmers or surfers could get entangled. It was suggested that limiting the setting of nets in identified areas to the hours between dusk and dawn might reduce the risks to surfers.

Deputy Inder said he had met with an officer from Economic Development, whose mandate includes Sea Fisheries.

The committee said: ‘A meeting was held to discuss these concerns and the possible actions to allow the continuation of traditional shore fishing activity but to reduce the risk to other, recreational, beach goers from nets and lines.