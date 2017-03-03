Brothers’ cemetery could open once more to public

AFTER decades, Rue des Freres cemetery is one step closer to being reopened.

The graveyard, which is known as the Brothers’ Cemetery, by the Candie Road/St Julian’s Avenue junction, has been closed since the 1970s.

But over the last two years a team of volunteers has been repairing the tombs and tidying up the area.

Brothers’ Cemetery Volunteer Group spokesman Phil de Jersey said everything had been progressing well and all the tombs had been repointed and made safe.

‘It’s the final push really to try and get it open,’ he said.

‘That was always our intention and it is what we are working towards now.’

A long-term management document for the cemetery has been jointly published by the volunteers, Floral St Peter Port and La Societe Guernesiaise.