Castel Primary victory in World Book Day quiz

BOOKWORMS from across the island’s schools put their reading knowledge to the test when they went head-to-head in a quiz.

Organised by the Schools’ Library Service, seven teams from primary and secondary schools had to answer four rounds of questions plus missing letters and picture rounds as part of World Book Day.

Questions were based on a variety of books, including The BFG, Dr Seuss and Matilda.

Head of the Schools’ Library Service Elizabeth Hutchinson said a quiz was held last year as part of World Book Day.

Due to its popularity and benefits, the library decided to stage it again, this time creating its own questions.

‘For me, this is our ability to do something for those children who read a lot. There are a lot of initiatives to encourage children who don’t read so much, but we don’t often celebrate the ones that do read well.

'It is important that we celebrate and promote the fact that we do have children in Guernsey who read well.’