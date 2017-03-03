First drop-in for foster carers proves a success

MORE foster carers to help cover short breaks are needed to help cover short breaks, the Family Placement Service has said.

It held a drop-in at Beau Sejour yesterday with social workers and foster carers on hand to answer questions.

Currently there are 29 children in foster care locally, and, although it can change, it usually stays around that figure.

Senior social worker Julie Goulding said quite a few people attended within the first hour.

‘It has been very popular, so hopefully we will keep it going.

'It is about who can foster, what it is and what support they are given.’

It was the first time an event like this had been held.

Anyone who was unable to attend but wants more information can contact 713230 or email change@guernseyfostercare.com.