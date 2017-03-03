Former Deputy Bailiff dies

FORMER Deputy Bailiff Chris Day has died. The announcement was made by Government House yesterday. Mr Day, who was also a fine all-round sportsman representing the island at cricket and coaching the island rugby team, was elected to Deputy Bailiff in 1992 having been HM Comptroller and HM Procureur.

The son of a former Elizabeth College principal, Chris attended Gresham School in Norfolk and Magdalen College, Oxford.

After a spell of teaching in Kenya he joined his parents in the island in 1971 when he was called to the Guernsey Bar and his name formed part of one of the island’s leading law firms, Collas, Day and Rowland.

Married to Jose, he had three children.

President of Home Affairs, Mary Lowe, today paid this tribute: ‘I worked with Chris during his time as HM Procureur and as Deputy Bailiff. He was a kind and gentle man, always prepared to give of his time to listen and advise States members. He had a good sense of humour, helping put anyone nervous at ease.’