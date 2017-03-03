Prince Albert and the quay players

OLD Albert has been looking down at his pier for upwards of 150 years now and after his wash and brush up of two years ago, the old boy is still looking in good shape as he peers down over his pier.

Back in the days when the main picture was snapped and his widow still ruled half the world, he looked down on a spot devoid of traffic as two locals enjoyed a pipe and a fag, and a man in uniform poses to bring more humanity to the glorious scene of Guernsey’s freshly completed quay.

Flash forward to 2017 and while it has lost its trams, the scene remains unmistakably St Peter Port’s quay front. Well done the planners.

Today, Albert, as he looks down on his mini-roundabout and the southbound traffic, has far more to keep his attention than he did circa 1880 when this Guerin image was taken.

But over his shoulder, many of the buildings retain their old shape and architectural dignity, with a few exceptions.

Long gone are the Stroobant and Weysom stores which stood in front of the Town Church, protecting it from the easterly wind and largely blocking off the bottom of Fountain Street. In 1915, both were razed, the frontage we have long become accustomed to was created and proper vehicular access to the pier and quay came into being.

At first glance, one or two buildings seem to have hardly changed, most notably the Albion pub.

The four-storey building – temporarily covered by plastic sheeting and scaffolding – has long been at the heart of Town’s drinking holes, right back to the day when the Weysom brothers operated a hotel and a wine, spirits and tobacco store within a few yards of one another.