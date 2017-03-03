Savings to be made under new secondary healthcare contract

GUERNSEY'S secondary healthcare provider will have to make a series of financial cuts over three years, under the terms of its new contract.

The deal between the Medical Specialist Group and Health & Social Care has finally been signed and agreed after months of delays.

It means secondary health care will continue to be provided by MSG for at least the next five years, but the group will have to reduce the £18.34m. cost of the current contract, which expires on 31 December this year.

It will have to make 3% of savings in 2018, 2% in 2019 and a further 1% in 2020.

The States said the 2018 starting price on a like for like basis with the 2017 cost was £17.67m.

The efficiencies, which will be achieved without any loss of provision, will reduce the total contract cost - on a like for like basis - by just over £1m. over its first three years.

New performance indicators are also being used.