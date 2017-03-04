Landslide in St Saviour's

A ST SAVIOUR’S road was completely blocked by a landslide last night.

Rue a L’or, which runs along the northern edge of the reservoir, was closed at about 5pm, after a mass of earth and plants crashed onto the road.

Guernsey Police shut the road, although there was still access to the reservoir car park.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said she was shocked by what had happened and was working to get the road cleared as quickly as possible.

States Works has been informed and were expected to clear the road this morning.

It followed a thunderstorm warning issued by the Jersey Met office at just after 4pm, with islanders being told to be aware of the threat of isolated storms in the following six hours.