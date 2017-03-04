New health contract cuts £1m. off in three years

GUERNSEY’S secondary healthcare provider will have to make a series of financial cuts over three years, under the terms of its new contract.

The deal between the group and Health & Social Care has finally been signed and agreed after months of delays.

It means secondary health care will continue to be provided by MSG for at least the next five years, but the group will have to reduce the £18.34m. cost of the current contract, which expires on 31 December this year.

It will have to make 3% of savings in 2018, 2% in 2019 and a further 1% in 2020.

HSC president Heidi Soulsby said, in addition to the financial savings, the new contract offered greater control and flexibility for the States of Guernsey.

‘The MSG contract is the largest for the States of Guernsey, with the total value approaching £100m. over a five-year period,’ she said.

MSG chairman Dr Steve Evans said the partnership was a unique healthcare model. ‘The MSG sees the new contract as a dynamic strategic relationship with the States which has been designed to ensure patients continue to receive the high standards of care they have come to expect, while also encouraging transformational initiatives to achieve the best possible value for money,’ he said.