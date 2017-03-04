Randalls buys former refuge building for staff lodgings

MAISON SAINT PIERRE has been bought by The Guernsey Pub Company Ltd, the holding company of Randalls, for £880,000.

Randalls has also been granted planning permission to convert the former refuge after applying for a change of use from hotel to lodging house.

Managing director Ian Rogers said it would be used for its staff who will be working at what was the slaughterhouse, which Randalls is converting into a bar and restaurant.

The lodging house will have 13 en-suite bedrooms and six parking spaces.

In 2003, permission was given for the building to have a change of use from hotel to care home, under the unusual condition that when its use ceased it had to revert to its original category of a hotel.

The report from planners giving permission for change said: ‘The applicant has asked that due to particular circumstances, including the condition which reverted the use back to a hotel and the length of time that the premises have not been used as an hotel, the application be considered as a minor departure.’