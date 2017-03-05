‘Surgeries still have their place in a modern world’

FACE-to-face discussions with parishioners are one of the best ways for deputies to communicate with the public, some island politicians have said.

Deputies Laurie Queripel, Dawn Tindall and Matt Fallaize all said communication with the community was essential, however they all had different opinions on the effectiveness of the traditional parish surgeries, an issue which has been raised by former St Sampson’s deputy Kevin Stewart, who believes the parishes need to reach out more using digital alternatives.

‘In a way it is like a mini hustings where the parishioners who attend can see and hear their representatives in action. There is value to that,’ Vale deputy Laurie Queripel said.

‘Communication and contact are important and the surgeries provide the opportunity.’

The surgeries allow parishioners to have sit-down conversations and debates with their political representatives, and while they are not held in every voting district, they are often hosted in parish douzaine rooms on the Saturdays before States meetings.

Many of them have only a small attendance.

Deputies Tindall and Fallaize both raised concerns over the number of islanders who attended the events.

‘[They] tend to not be very well attended,’ Deputy Fallaize said.

‘Generally, they are an opportunity for the same small group of people to tell their deputies what they think.

‘That sort of group discussion is not without its benefits, but obviously you are talking to a tiny proportion of your electorate.’