Guernsey's Finest Hour Roll of Honour

LISTED here are donors who have backed our 'Guernsey's Finest Hour' Appeal, launched to help the RGLI Charitable Trust raise £30,000 to fund memorials at home and abroad to the RGLI, in this centenary year of the notorious WWI Battle of Cambrai. The fighting against massed German troops on the Western Front saw hundreds of Guernseymen lose their lives, with hundreds more left wounded or missing. Many were friends and family and the conflict and losses would go on to affect generations of islanders. The roll appears in our newspaper and online and will be updated as the appeal continues. Some donors also share their reasons for giving...

Martin Wakely, in memory of George and Ernest Le Sauvage, killed in action on 1 December 1917 at Masnieres, also his brother Ernest Le Sauvage, Royal Irish Fusiliers, killed in action 29 April 1916.

Jane Hullock, in memory of Pvt 403 Peter Cousin, her grandfather, who was reportedly missing presumed dead. Thankfully he did return home but unfortunately never recovered from the experience.

V. and M. Tardiff, in memory of John Bourgaize of 137th Btn Canadian Expeditionary Force, also Alfred Le Prevost and John Le Prevost, all lost 1914-1918.

E. Mace, in memory of Private W. G. Mace, her uncle, who was wounded at Cambrai but survived. He was later a constable in Sark at the time of Queen and Prince Phillip’s visit.

Eileen Glass/Lloyd Duquemin, in memory of Sidney Duquemin who was in the battle of Cambrai. We believe that was where he was gassed – he survived the war.

P. Bourgaize

Anonymous

N. and J. Gaudion

John and Cecilia Alflatt

Molly Le Page, in memory of her grandfather, C. J. Brimage.

Eileen Mace, in memory of her father Daniel Falla, who was wounded at Cambrai, serving alongside his brother Alfred Falla and brother-in-law Herbert Mahy.

Dr Nick Le Poidevin

Mrs P. Henry, in memory of her father, H. W. Le Gallez.

Anonymous

Alan and Pauline Le Page, in memory of 386 Percy Nicolle, who was wounded on 19 March 1918.

Joyce and Roy Nicolle, in memory of 386 Percy Nicolle, who was wounded on 19 March 1918.

Ron and Yvonne Le Page, in memory of Arthur J. Le Page and his brothers-in-law, who enlisted in 1916 and looked after the horses pulling carts taking supplies to the front. He returned on SS Lydia and lived to 96.

Marilyn and Chas Adkins, in memory of Private George Le Sauvage, a great-great-uncle who died 1 December 1917 at Les Rues Vertes, buried near Masinieres but whose grave was lost during the fighting.

Captain Ian Brouard, in memory of Percy James Brouard, a great-great-cousin posted missing on 13 April 1918.

Yves Coatanroche, in memory of Yves, Jack and Fred Coatanroche, his father Yves who served in 6th Royal Irish and RGLI with his brothers.

Dr Margaret Ogier, in memory of Theodore Henry Ricks, their relative who was wounded near Cambrai with shrapnel to the lung, but returned to live to the age of 85.

Amanda Ricks, in memory of the above.

Samantha and Emily Ricks, in memory of the above.

Julie Pagnier, in memory of the above.

Brian Le Noury, in memory of Private 679 Peter Sarre, his grandfather.

Sally Guilmoto, in memory of John Hamon Gallienne, her grandfather, captured by the Germans after being in a ditch for several days and had both legs amputated. Returned and lived to age 84.

Dave and Jenny Blondel

Maureen Story-Jones, in memory of Gunner 89321 Alfred Bichard, her great-uncle who died on 17 April 1917 and is buried in Athies Cemetery, Pas de Calais.

J. H. Leale, in memory of Gunner 192316 John Harold Leale, his grandfather who died on 7 August 1917 and is buried at St Sever Cemetery, Rouen.

V. T. Richer, in memory of Paul Richer, his father who fought at Les Rues Vertes and was wounded with shrapnel to his skull.

Ken and Yvonne Mauger, in memory of Charles Herbert Moon, a grandfather who died at Les Rues Vertes on 2 December 1917 and is buried at Peronne Cemetery.

S. A. and L. F. Laine, in memory of Private Nic Mahy, grandfather.

Tom Brouard, in memory of Alfred Brouard, who lived at Le Bigard Farm, which he renamed Cambrai. ‘A lovely man.’

J. A. C. A. Gillett

Family Selvidge, in memory of Private 786 Albert John Despointes, who was posted missing in action on 1 December 1917 and is remembered on the Louverval Memorial.

Angela Bartie, in memory of John Bourgaize, an uncle who was killed in action in 1917 and from whom her brother is named.

Anonymous

Anonymous

Anonymous

Terry Coule, in memory of Percival and Cyril Le Lievre. Cyril was killed on the Somme and Percy was captured at the River Lys.

H. E. and C. P. Paul

N. Ciotti

E. W. and A. M. Bartie, in memory of John Bourgaize.

Anonymous

L. Grange

P. Mansell

S. A. and M. J. Marsh

Mike and Christine Vaudin

P. and L. Lawrence

Anonymous, in memory of Le Galloudec.

Geoffrey and Susan Fisher

Janson Bewey, in memory of Private 1301 Albert Bewey, his grandfather.

Trevor Mahy, in memory of Private 1260 Frederick James Mahy, his grandfather who lost both legs at Les Rues Vertes on 30 November 1917 and who returned to Guernsey.

David and Sharon Le Galloudec, in memory of L-Cpl 559 Ernest Peter Le Galloudec, a great-uncle who was killed in action in 1917.

To donate go to http://guernseypress.com/news/2017/02/17/appeal-launched-to-mark-guernseys-finest-hour/