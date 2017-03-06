More business folk taking up CoFE Mandarin classes

THE College of Further Education has seen an increase in the number of business people choosing to learn Mandarin, college principal Louise Misselke said at Saturday’s Celebration of Chinese Culture event.

The Ozouets campus event included calligraphy, paper lantern making and Chinese food, and was used to mark the start of the Chinese Year of the Rooster.

Ms Misselke said it was important for islanders to learn more about China, due to its economic links.

Mandarin teacher Yingying Ye has worked in Guernsey for the last three years, and has been teaching across a number of primary and secondary schools, as well as at the college.

It has proved so popular that a second teacher is due to arrive shortly.

She said she was pleased to see more people learning about the language and culture.

‘People usually think it is quite hard for people to learn Mandarin,’ she said.

‘But they find it is much easier than they thought. The grammar is much simpler than European grammar.