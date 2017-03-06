Population law top topic at Meet the Committees event

SERIOUS concerns over Guernsey’s new population law resulted in a big turn-out for Saturday’s Meet the Committees event at Beau Sejour.

The new regulations are set to come into force in April and several islanders are worried about the changes.

Economic Development president Peter Ferbrache confirmed that due to the number of concerns, his committee would be calling an urgent special meeting soon and committee member Joe Mooney said he was keen for the introduction of the law to be postponed.

The busy event follows two previous Meet the Committees gatherings, where only around a dozen people turned up.

‘We’ve been chock-a-block today,’ Deputy Ferbrache said.

‘And apart from one, it has all been [about] population. People have expressed different viewpoints, but the consistent theme has been that people are worried.’

He said that while some would benefit from more information, in many cases people were well informed and it was the actual substance of the law that was causing them concern.