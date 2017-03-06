Population regime names crucial jobs

MORE than 100 jobs have been identified that will offer the opportunity for those moving to the island to remain permanently, under the new population regime.

Roles that will get a long-term employment permit include directors and senior managerial posts in accountancy, banking, hospitality and construction, as well as commercial pilots, nurses, headteachers and secondary school teachers in English, maths, biology and chemistry.

They are among a list of almost 240 jobs for which employers can apply for different lengths of employment permit for guest workers.

The new population regime, which will come in on 3 April if the States agrees, has recently come under criticism from some sectors of the business community and was also the centre of concern at a public drop-in on Saturday.

Home Affairs approved the new employment permit policy following recommendations from the independent Population Employment Advisory Panel.

The panel has spent the last six months talking to the business community about their needs and where there are skills shortages before submitting its proposals about which roles should benefit from the certainty a formal policy would provide.

Home Affairs president Mary Lowe said: ‘We believe the roles the committee has so far approved represent an excellent starting point, but we also recognise that this is the beginning, not the end of this process.'