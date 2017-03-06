St Sampson’s encouraged to set up its own floral group

ASSURANCES have been given that a change of name and emphasis for what was the Bridge Floral Group will not mean the St Sampson’s side will be forgotten.

The Bridge Floral Group has become the Vale Floral Group and will be looking to get involved in more projects in the parish, with St Sampson’s now being offered the chance to set up on its own.

Co-ordinator Mary Snelling said the change has come about as a result of the fact that only one person involved with the group lives in St Sampson’s – and she does the accounts.

But Mrs Snelling said that the group would not be abandoning the south side of the Bridge and would continue to maintain floral areas there, such as its work on the Crocq Pier.

The Bridge group started four years ago, and among its projects has been the transformation of the old plantation outside the North Side Chip Shop, the addition of a flower-filled boat near the roundabout end of the off-road parking area, and taking over the former police information kiosk.

‘We will be working closely with the douzaine,’ said Mrs Snelling.

‘If they have an idea for the enhancement of the Vale, we will become involved. Before, we were working more independently so hopefully we will get involved in more parish matters than we did before.’