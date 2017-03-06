Successful trial shipment of Jersey-printed national papers

MORE than four tonnes of national newspapers successfully arrived in Guernsey by boat on Saturday, as part of a trial ahead of UK papers being printed in Jersey from April.

The newspapers, which included the Daily Mail, the Telegraph, the Times and the Sun, were printed at the KP Services pressroom in Jersey, before being taken to St Helier and loaded onto the Channel Chieftain V catamaran.

Iris Freight CI managing director David Nuth said it had all gone smoothly, with the boat leaving Jersey at about 4am and arriving in St Peter Port two hours later.

‘We were carrying about 4.2 tonnes, which is about 20,000 papers,’ he said.

‘It took about 11 minutes to get them all craned off the boat and onto Le Gallez’s lorry, where they take them to their depot and distribute them.’

As this was a trial, newspapers were also flown in as cover if anything went wrong. But the newspapers brought over by boat were then sold in Guernsey.

There had already been trials with weekday papers, but the volumes of these are not as high as the big Saturday editions.