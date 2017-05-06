TEDx speaker says island should embrace renewable energy idea

STRONG leadership and an acceptance of risk is needed to successfully transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, the director of an international organisation has said.

Justin Locke, director of the islands energy program at Rocky Mountain Institute-Carbon War Room in Washington, DC, was one of the guest speakers at yesterday’s TEDxStPeterPort at St Pierre Park.

He said Guernsey was well suited to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, which would have long-term benefits to the island.

‘We are working with 10 countries in the Caribbean currently and helping to guide and shape their transition from fossil fuels to renewables, l which is uniquely tailored to each country,’ he said.

‘It would have definite benefits to Guernsey by lowering costs and the volatility of costs as well.

‘A utility buys power and fuel on a future contract and just passes that cost onto the consumer.

‘Renewables would provide a hedge for the entire portfolio assets for the next 25 years and any fluctuation in those costs would be significantly mitigated.

‘A transition from fossil fuels to renewables in Guernsey would improve costs, as fossil fuels are only going to go up, it would ensure better reliability and healthier, more durable and safer energy.’

Mr Locke said there were two major obstacles to making that transition.

‘One is the utility and their business model as you would be changing the way it makes money,’ he said.